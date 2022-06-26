Today in Supreme Court History: June 26, 2003, June 26, 2013, and June 26, 2015
6/26/2003: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Lawrence v. Texas.
6/26/2013: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in U.S. v. Windsor.
6/26/2015: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges.
