The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Today in Supreme Court History: June 26, 2003, June 26, 2013, and June 26, 2015

June 26, 2022   |   Tags:

6/26/2003: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Lawrence v. Texas.

6/26/2013: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in U.S. v. Windsor.

6/26/2015: Justice Kennedy writes the majority opinion in Obergefell v. Hodges.

Justice Anthony Kennedy

The post Today in Supreme Court History: June 26, 2003, June 26, 2013, and June 26, 2015 appeared first on Reason.com.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x