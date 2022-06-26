Twitter Just Fine With Assassination Threats Against Justice Clarence Thomas

While Twitter routinely bans conservatives, those who challenge the government-sanctioned Covid-19 narrative, or the results of the 2020 US election, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court justice is just fine.

"I'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas," tweeted user @redfrnn after Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Upon reporting the tweet, Twitter said it didn't break the rules.

In case anyone was wondering, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice doesn’t violate @Twitter rules. But people get suspended for stating scientific facts. pic.twitter.com/DYvWTts8jn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022

The same user posted a picture of a Mac-9 MINI gun, tweeting "For those wondering .. No it's not a computer by apple."

Twitter finally took the tweet down, and it appears that the user deactivated their own account, as opposed to a Twitter suspension.

Meanwhile, an account posting Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home address is still active.

Took you guys long enough.



But of course, the account (@therealkingwack) is still active. @TwitterSafety is a joke. pic.twitter.com/PHlqB9ysjk — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 25, 2022

Also meanwhile...

Wow and this got me an instant suspension 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2vpkwTdg22 — Choanps (@Boournszy) June 24, 2022

Extra meanwhile: