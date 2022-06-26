The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Twitter Just Fine With Assassination Threats Against Justice Clarence Thomas

June 26, 2022   |   Tags:
Twitter Just Fine With Assassination Threats Against Justice Clarence Thomas

While Twitter routinely bans conservatives, those who challenge the government-sanctioned Covid-19 narrative, or the results of the 2020 US election, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court justice is just fine.

"I'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas," tweeted user @redfrnn after Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Upon reporting the tweet, Twitter said it didn't break the rules.

The same user posted a picture of a Mac-9 MINI gun, tweeting "For those wondering .. No it's not a computer by apple."

Twitter finally took the tweet down, and it appears that the user deactivated their own account, as opposed to a Twitter suspension.

Meanwhile, an account posting Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home address is still active.

Also meanwhile...

Extra meanwhile:

Tyler Durden Sun, 06/26/2022 - 14:00


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x