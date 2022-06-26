Twitter Just Fine With Assassination Threats Against Justice Clarence Thomas
While Twitter routinely bans conservatives, those who challenge the government-sanctioned Covid-19 narrative, or the results of the 2020 US election, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court justice is just fine.
"I'm going to assassinate supreme court justice Clarence Thomas," tweeted user @redfrnn after Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Upon reporting the tweet, Twitter said it didn't break the rules.
In case anyone was wondering, threatening to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice doesn’t violate @Twitter rules. But people get suspended for stating scientific facts. pic.twitter.com/DYvWTts8jn— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2022
The same user posted a picture of a Mac-9 MINI gun, tweeting "For those wondering .. No it's not a computer by apple."
This was the last tweet before this guy threatened to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice. @FBI @TheJusticeDept @CapitolPolice @USMarshalsHQ @SecretService pic.twitter.com/wRIAvgmBT5— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2022
Twitter finally took the tweet down, and it appears that the user deactivated their own account, as opposed to a Twitter suspension.
Meanwhile, an account posting Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home address is still active.
Took you guys long enough.— Meara (@MillennialOther) June 25, 2022
But of course, the account (@therealkingwack) is still active. @TwitterSafety is a joke. pic.twitter.com/PHlqB9ysjk
Also meanwhile...
Wow and this got me an instant suspension 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2vpkwTdg22— Choanps (@Boournszy) June 24, 2022
Extra meanwhile:
We need a response immediately from @Twitter as they appear to be censoring journalist @RanaAyyub on behalf of the Govt of India. Outrageous. https://t.co/FXCHdMSJhx— Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) June 26, 2022