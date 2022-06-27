Adult Biological Man Beats Teenage Girl To Win Women’s Skateboarding Contest

A 29-year-old biological male on Saturday beat a teenage girl to the top prize in the women's division a New York City skateboarding contest, sparking criticism from skateboarders about biological men competing in women's sports. The post Adult Biological Man Beats Teenage Girl To Win Women’s Skateboarding Contest appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



