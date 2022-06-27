Brickbat: And You Thought the Pollsters Were a Pain

They came to grab a bite at the food court or do some lunch-time shopping, but 50 people at Calgary's Core Shopping Centre ended up with a summons for jury duty. And they had to report immediately. It's called Talesman, and it's basically grabbing someone off the street, or in this case the mall, to fill out a jury pool that isn't considered big enough. Alberta officials said the last time it was used in Calgary was 1996, though it was used in 2020 in Edmonton.

