GOP Congresswoman Livid After Pelosi Elbow-Checks Daughter At Ceremony

Newly-elected congresswoman Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) took to Twitter on Sunday after actor James Woods tweeted a clip of Nancy Pelosi elbowing Flores' young daughter during a photo-op last week.

Before we dive into Flores' reaction, here's the play-by-play:

Pelosi looks down at Flores' daughter, noticing she's right next to her

And then...

The Speaker of the House physically pushes the little girl away with her elbow, however Flores' daughter was unfazed.

"I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors," tweeted Woods (originally posted by @Face47031418).

I love this princess stood her ground, while Nancy showed her true colors. pic.twitter.com/17ArfkD3MG — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 27, 2022

To which Flores replied: "I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her," adding "No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!"

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen.



No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!! https://t.co/TA50EntDoq — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 27, 2022

Pelosi was 'welcoming' the newly-elected Republican lawmaker to the House of Representatives, who was sworn in as a Member during the ceremony.

"It’s a great honor to welcome Congresswoman Flores to the Capitol and to the Congress of the United States with great congratulations," said Pelosi on Sunday. "And again, grateful for her leadership and her beautiful family who is here today."

As Yahoo! notes, Flores is an outspoken pro-life Texan who celebrated Friday's Roe v. Wade decision.

"I thank God for the Supreme Court's historic decision today. It is clear that the Constitution never created a right to abortion, and this ruling rightly returns the authority to regulate abortion back to the people and their elected representatives in the states. All life is precious, and today life won," she wrote on social media.

Flores was born in Mexico, and legally immigrated to the US when she was 6-years-old, where she spent most of her life in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. She faces another election in November against Democrat Vicente Gonzalez.