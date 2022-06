Michigan Governor Won’t Stop Lying to Voters About Job Gains

June 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's added 25,000 "good-paying auto jobs" during her tenure. The state has actually lost thousands of auto jobs on her watch, labor statistics show. The post Michigan Governor Won’t Stop Lying to Voters About Job Gains appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...