"Multiple Fatalities" After Amtrak Train Packed With 243 Passengers Derails In Missouri

Update (1730ET): There are multiple fatalities and at least 50 injured following Monday's Amtrak derailing in Chariton County, Missouri, CNN reports. Three people are being taken to University Hospital in Columbia in unknown condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

* * *

An Amtrak train with 243 passengers derailed near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday, according to CNN. The train hit a dump truck at a public crossing around 1342 CT.

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries," company officials said. "Local authorities are currently assisting customers, and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist."

A passenger told The Daily Beast the derailment appeared to be a "mass casualty event."

Ron Goulet from Flagstaff, Arizona, said he was uninjured when the train hit a truck and jumped the tracks, resulting in the derailment.

"They've got every rescue helicopter and crew here from every direction. "We are in Chariton County, Missouri. The train toppled over on its side. Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full. There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics," Goulet said.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago at high speeds before the crash.

#Amtrak train 4 was traveling on a straight, high-speed section of track. Its last reported speed on transdocs was 90 MPH five minutes before the crash.



We don't know if the engineer hit the brakes or had time to slow down, but this was possibly a high-speed impact. — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) June 27, 2022

The incident location is Mendon (about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City).

Footage from social media shows the entire train flipped on its side with passengers crawling out.

First video from the crash site.

BREAKING: An #Amtrak train has derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon in central Missouri. Amtrak says there were around 243 passengers onboard with "early reports of injuries."



Video from Rob Nightingale#KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/rB9QP98mkh — KAKE News (@KAKEnews) June 27, 2022

Tren Amtrak con 243 pasajeros, se descarrila en Missouri…. Cubría la ruta Los Angeles-Chicago…. Balance hasta el momento: 3 muertos y decenas de heridos pic.twitter.com/XSknxx41AT — Cesar Moreno (@CesarMorenoH) June 27, 2022

*Developing...