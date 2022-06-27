Night of rage – Canadian-style?

After Friday’s proclamation by the Nazgul (Supreme Court)’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision after very nearly 50 years, all the pro-abortion activists again stated their intent to push for a “night of rage” and condemning the Nazgul, indeed calling for their overthrow and all sorts of other things.

Based on the massive uprising by pro-abortion and other woke groups this weekend? There will be almost nothing done: it is all talk. Impeach the Nazgul? Pack the court? End the filibuster? Establish an “underground railroad” for “pregnant people” to “flee” to States to get rid of the “pregnancy tissue” as they call it? Vote the evil monsters (Republicans – not that we here at TPOL have a problem calling GOP politicians monsters) out of office in November?

Just don’t think any of this is going to happen. With apologies to Canadians – or at least lovers of liberty there – we all know that Canadian protests are generally inconclusive and “moderate” – and ineffective.

One cartoonist’s view (unattributed) of Canadian protests, and now most pro-abortion “Night of Rage” events.

Oh, there were a few incidents: an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center in Longmont (north of Denver) was burned with slogans to the effect “If pregnancy isn’t safe any more, neither are you.” Another was reportedly attacked in Portland, Oregon. The news tells us that “thousands” protested across the States this weekend. But the details are a hundred or so people here, a couple dozen there, and the usual street-corner placard bearers – like the picture above. We’ve seen reports of a couple of hundred in front of the Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles. A couple of hundred! In Rapid City, SD there were “dozens” at the courthouse. There were more people protesting a hotel owner spraying someone who vandalized her van with cooking spray!

(Admittedly, some pro-abortion guy in LA was arrested for supposedly attacking a police officer with an improved flamethrower or blowtorch. And there were other reports of injuries and damage. But nothing like the CHAZ/CHOP and other nastiness in the past couple of years. Not even “occupy” level.)

The biggest event (and joke) of the weekend seems to have taken place in Phoenix, where pro- and anti-abortion protesters clashed in front of the State Senate building and the Capitol Plaza, and cops responded with several rounds of tear-gas. Later, the Republican Senate President issued a press release praising law enforcement for stopping “violent pro-abortion protestors attempts of an insurrection.” Democratic members claimed the protest was “peaceful” – which of course is the same way the woke and most Democrats described the protests the past couple of years by Black Lives Matter and various “anarchist” groups.

I understand, I think, what the Republicans are trying to do. If 6 January 2021 was an “insurrection” which was an attempt to “overthrow the government” in DC, then people pounding on the glass doors and windows of the Arizona Senate building can be “fairly” described as an attempt at an insurrection.” Both claims are nonsensical political exaggerations.

Don’t get us wrong. We here at TPOL are not disappointed that there were no massive, violent, destructive “protests” or “riots” (or “peaceful gatherings”) in which stores were looted and burned, cop cars (and private autos) wrecked and burned, and dozens or hundreds of people beaten. This is a GOOD thing – but NOT what the pro-abortion extremists were saying would happen.

In other words, they failed. And we think (and hope and pray fervently) that continued efforts, whether at rage or “reformation” of the Court or federal government, will also fail. (“Reformation” of the FedGov is NOT what we support: abolition is the real answer, and not just at the federal level.)

Of course, these people (like many of the anti-abortion extremists) are irrational. Consider the Longmont attack – Colorado is one of those States where the Nazgul rejection of Roe v Wade is going to make absolutely NO difference: Polis and the General Assembly have “protected” the right to kill your own child very carefully. It is in essence the same situation in California, Oregon, and about half of the States. As Darkwing pointed out, this has returned things to the States – NOT outlawed abortion across the entire American empire. Whatever the pundits and activists say.

But they are not just irrational and liars, they are also very unpredictable and have many more ways in which they can disrupt society and politics. And they are dedicated to a good many fanatical things. With the current economic woes, including inflation and supply chain problems, the chances of them keeping the Dems in power in the House and Senate in DC in November are slim. But we can expect a good many of the States to push more and more extremist actions: 9th and 10th month “abortions” are already being pushed and may be implemented in some States. Massive political correctness in a wide variety of elements of life will be pushed and implemented: more cancellation and more restrictions on free speech, including education and environmental issues, will likely be successfully implemented. And BOTH old parties will be responsible.

Not going to be fun, folks.



