Seattle Schools Want To Spend More on ‘Racial Equity’ Programs Than Math, Science
June 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
As more students fail to meet academic standards in Seattle, public education officials in the city are proposing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs should receive more funding than core academic subjects. The post Seattle Schools Want To Spend More on ‘Racial Equity’ Programs Than Math, Science appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
