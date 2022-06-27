Slippery Slope Arguments in History: Socrates
June 27, 2022
From the Phaedrus dialogue:
Socrates…. Where is deception most likely to occur—regarding things that differ much or things that differ little from one another?
Phaedrus. Regarding those that differ little.
Socrates. At any rate, you are more likely to escape detection, as you shift from one thing to its opposite, if you proceed in small steps rather than in large ones.
Phaedrus. Without a doubt….
