US Indo–Pacific Chief Sees Largest Military Buildup In Chinese Army's History

Authored by Mary Hong via The Epoch Times,

China’s army is undergoing the largest buildup in the Chinese regime’s history since World War II, according to Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo–Pacific Command.

Aquilino made the comment in a conversation hosted by the research institute the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on June 24 (pdf).

Adm. John C. Aquilino (L), commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, looks at videos of Chinese structures and buildings on board a U.S. P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance plane flying at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea, on March 20, 2022. (Aaron Favila/AP Photo)

The buildup encompasses all army domains and capabilities, such as naval ships, fifth-generation aircraft, missile forces, cyber capability, capability in space, and strategic nuclear capability.

He said that “the concern for all Americans should be the pace, scale, and scope [with which] China is growing and what does that mean with regard to intent for a future peaceful globe?”

In the conversation, Aquilino discussed the importance of Guam to American military posture and deterrence in the region.

He said that Guam has a 360-degree threat from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Forces. It is absolutely critical “with a sense of urgency in order to provide the capabilities that both defend and we can project power from Guam,” Aquilino said.

In this photo provided by U.S. Navy, the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) returns to U.S. Naval Base in Guam on Aug. 19, 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson/U.S. Navy via AP)

He emphasized that Guam is extremely important, and with “125,000 United States citizens—it’s the homeland.”

...

