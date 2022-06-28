Are You Applying for a Concealed Carry License Post-Bruen, in …

June 28, 2022 | Tags: guns, REASON

These were the "may-issue" jurisdictions in which such licenses were generally unavailable; if you're applying there (and outside the counties which were apparently de facto shall-issue, such as Sacramento, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California, as well as some rural counties), let me know what you're seeing of the process. Are you seeing general compliance by the licensing authorities? Obstructionism? Manageable but annoying red tape? Likewise, if you apply a few weeks from now, please e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu to let me know.

I'm inclined to apply for a concealed carry permit in L.A. County, but that would require buying a specific concealed carry gun (I'm not sure I'd want to use my current handgun, which is pretty heavy) before even starting the process, since the particular carry weapons' descriptions and serial numbers have to be listed on the application. Given the press of other business, it will probably take a bit of time for me to figure out what I want and buy it; I'll get going on the application after that.

