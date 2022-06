Convenient Napkin Dispenser Lets You Grab Either A Handful Of 50 Napkins Or Tear A Small Corner Off 1 Napkin

June 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — In what dispenser experts are calling an "exciting step forward for waste and frustration," United Dispensers, LLC announced that this year's model will dispense either 50 napkins or 0 napkins with a millimeter of tearaway trash for increased irritation.



