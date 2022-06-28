The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Biden Knew About Hunter’s Foreign Dealings And Lied About It, Voicemail Shows

June 28, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Joe and Hunter BidenNot only did Joe Biden know about his son Hunter’s shady and compromising business with China, he lied about it, indicates a voicemail revealed by the Daily Mail on Monday. The voicemail from December 2018 was retrieved from Hunter Biden’s scrapped laptop, which contained records from a backup of Hunter’s iPhone. The call starts normally, […]


