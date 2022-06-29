‘Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Any Society’: Parent Company Overrules Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott

June 29, 2022

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, overruled the ice cream brand’s boycott of Israel on Wednesday and said it would resume sales in the Jewish state through a third-party vendor, stating that "anti-Semitism has no place in any society." The post ‘Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Any Society’: Parent Company Overrules Ben & Jerry’s Israel Boycott appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



