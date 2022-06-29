Brickbat: That Smell

June 29, 2022 | Tags: REASON

The Iowa City, Iowa, school district plans to spend $350,000 to put sensors in high school restrooms to detect vaping. The school system last year banned "possessing, distributing, or using drug paraphernalia, including vaping, on school property or at school-sponsored or approved events off the school grounds at any time, including official school events at other schools." The funds for the sensors will come from a special property tax for school physical plants and equipment.

The post Brickbat: That Smell appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...