Central Bankers Galore: Watch Powell, Lagarde, And Bailey Live From ECB Forum

Today's main event, the ECB Forum panel featuring Fed Chair Powell, ECB President Lagarde, BoE Governor Bailey as well as BIS head Agustin Carstens, has started in Sintra Portugal.

As Academy Securites' strategist Peter Tchir writes, he will be looking closely at Powell "to see whether he reverts to super hawk, or lets his nervousness on the economy and dovishness out? Given the political rhetoric seemed to change last week, and he was front in center, I am taking his comments as far more seriously than any other Fed Speakers (for now)."

Ahead of the meeting, the Fed's Loretta Mester weighed in, telling CNBC she'd advocate for a 75-basis point hike in July.

Watch it live below.