Justice Breyer To Retire Thursday

June 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) —Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire on Thursday, paving the way for President Joe Biden's appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in to the lifetime position to replace him, the court said on Wednesday. The post Justice Breyer To Retire Thursday appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



