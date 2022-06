Source: Trump Cried Out ‘Witness Me!’ While Jumping From Car To Blow Up Democrats’ War Rig

June 29, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cassidy Hutchinson, a former assistant to Trump-era Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified Tuesday at the Jan 6 committee hearing that Trump cried out 'Witness me!' while jumping from the presidential limo to sacrifice himself in a fiery explosion that destroyed the Democrats' war rig.



