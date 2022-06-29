South Carolina Rep. In Leaked Audio Strategizes "Sleepers" And "Dope Money" To Finance Senate Campaign

Authored by Matt McGregor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A South Carolina state representative on the ballot for the Democratic primary runoff on June 28 for the U.S. Senate has been heard in leaked audio strategizing on how to utilize Democrat “sleepers” to run as Republicans in local elections, as well as requesting drug money from a state prison inmate.

South Carolina Rep. Krystle Matthews has been recorded in leaked audio strategizing about illegal fundraising methods. (Courtesy of Project Veritas)

Project Veritas, the watchdog organization that obtained the recording, confirmed to The Epoch Times that it verified state Rep. Krystle Matthews as the person speaking with Perry Correctional Institution inmate David Solomon Ballard.

“When we get enough of us in there, we can wreak havoc for real from the inside out,” Matthews is heard saying in the recording dated Feb. 15.

Inmate phone calls are recorded and those making the call are notified by an operator that calls are recorded.

It is unclear what the relationship is between Matthews and Ballard, who was incarcerated in 2018 with a four-year sentence for threatening the life and family of a public official, and a ten-year sentence for resisting arrest and assaulting an officer, with multiple disciplinary actions taken against him while incarcerated. He also has an extensive arrest record.

Ballard had been jailed for threatening the life of Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt and his family, according to The State.

While in custody at the Aiken County Department of Public Safety, Ballard then assaulted a State Law Enforcement Division agent.

‘Secret Sleepers’

Matthews assumed state office in 2018 as a representative of District 117.

“We need some secret sleepers,” she is heard saying. “Like, you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side, and we need them to win,” the Senate primary candidate said. “We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections.”

Ballard agrees, stating, “Right, right.”

Watch:

BREAKING: Leaked Call With Prison Inmate Reveals SC Democrat State Rep & Senate Candidate @kmforsenate Calling For "#SecretSleepers" to Infiltrate @SCGOP; Advocates For ILLEGALLY Funding Campaign with "Dope Money"



"We can flip some sh*t from the inside out." pic.twitter.com/DbkYpkYFkQ — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 26, 2022

