US Q1 GDP Revisions Scream Stagflation
June 29, 2022 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEUS Q1 GDP Revisions Scream Stagflation
Tyler Durden Wed, 06/29/2022 - 08:38
The third look at Q1 GDP appears to confirm the worsening picture of the US economy that is now evident in sentiment surveys nationwide.
Growth was revised even lower to -1.6% Annualized QoQ (from -1.5%)...
Personal Consumption growth collapsed from +3.1% to just +1.8% - weakest since the COVID lockdown collapse...
And finally, inflation - GDP Price Index - rose from +8.1% to +8.2% - the highest since June 1981...
So - stagflation it is... not exactly what The Fed wants to see.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments