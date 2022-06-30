As Pride Month Ends, Americans Look Forward To 11 More Months Of Still Pandering To LGBTQ Community

June 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Pride Month officially concludes June 30th with a series of explicit parades and orgies, but community activists have assured as many as would listen that they are not going anywhere. Now, as pride month comes to an end, Americans are looking forward to 11 months of still pandering to the LGBTQ community.



Read More...