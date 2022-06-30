Biden Holds Post-NATO Press Conference

President Biden will deliver final remarks from Madrid following his trip to Europe to meet with NATO leaders amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

Biden and NATO leaders held a highly consequential summit on Thursday aimed at responding to the war in Ukraine, during which they agreed to take steps such as new sanctions against Russia and increased military aid.

During today's press conference, Biden is expected to provide an update on the state of the war, after his top spy on Wednesday called the situation "grim."

Biden may also address NATO's formal membership invitation to Finland and Sweden, a path which was cleared after Turkey dropped its objections. The alliance has also made major enhancements to NATO's eastern edge forces, increasing the number of high-alert troops sevenfold, while Biden announced rotational deployments of US troops in the baltics and Romania. The US is also sending planes to the UK, and new ships to Spain, and will be establishing a permanent Army garrison headquarters in Poland for the first time.

NATO also updated its mission statement to read that Russia now poses the "most significant threat to Allied security," and said that strengthening relations between the Kremlin and Beijing "runs counter to our values."

"He wanted less NATO," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier in the week. "Now President Putin is getting more NATO on his borders."