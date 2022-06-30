Biden Jumps Gun Again: Manchin and Sinema Will Not End Filibuster to Pass Abortion Legislation

June 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden got over his skis again Thursday when he called for Senate Democrats to end the filibuster to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. The problem now is […] The post Biden Jumps Gun Again: Manchin and Sinema Will Not End Filibuster to Pass Abortion Legislation appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...