Big Tech Banned Claims Vaccinated Could Spread COVID – Now, Government Admits It Was “Hope” Not “Science”

June 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Oh, how government enjoys lying to us. Isn’t it time we brought them to justice for their crimes against the People, along with their fascists corporation friends? I think it is and this is just another bullet point of their crimes. Reclaim the Net reports: The problems with Big Tech platforms censoring for so-called “misinformation” …



Read More...