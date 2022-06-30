The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Conservative States Score Major Win Over Biden’s EPA in New Supreme Court Ruling

June 30, 2022   |   Tags:

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency lacked the authority to strong-arm the country into making a nationwide transition away from fossil fuels. The court’s 6-3 […] The post Conservative States Score Major Win Over Biden's EPA in New Supreme Court Ruling appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x