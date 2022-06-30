‘Life Is Filled With Pain And Suffering, And It Isn’t Clear To Me How One Could Ease That Suffering Without Buying Boll & Branch Sheets For $99.99 Using Promo Code JORDAN,’ Says Jordan Peterson From His New DailyWire+ Show

June 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NASHVILLE, TN — Famed Canadian clinical psychologist and best-selling author Jordan Peterson has announced that he will be joining DailyWire+ to produce exclusive new content. According to Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boring at a recent DW+ conference, fans will still be able to hear all of their favorite conversations with Dr. Peterson, but now with all the Daily Wire ads they love.



Read More...