‘Life Is Filled With Pain And Suffering, And It Isn’t Clear To Me How One Could Ease That Suffering Without Buying Boll & Branch Sheets For $99.99 Using Promo Code JORDAN,’ Says Jordan Peterson From His New DailyWire+ Show

June 30, 2022   |   Tags: ,

NASHVILLE, TN — Famed Canadian clinical psychologist and best-selling author Jordan Peterson has announced that he will be joining DailyWire+ to produce exclusive new content. According to Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boring at a recent DW+ conference, fans will still be able to hear all of their favorite conversations with Dr. Peterson, but now with all the Daily Wire ads they love.


