Study Shows Teaching A Teen To Drive Best Way To Improve Prayer Life

June 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GENEVA — This week, an international panel of scholars released the findings of a study examining a causal link between an improved prayer life and teaching a teen to drive. The results are conclusive: parents who report a "poor-moderate" prayer life increase their prayer by over 329% after the first behind-the-wheel lesson.



