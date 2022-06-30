The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier For Illegal Immigrants To Stay In the US

June 30, 2022   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court sided with President Joe Biden on Thursday as he seeks to end a hardline immigration policy begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims. The post The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier For Illegal Immigrants To Stay In the US appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x