Top Three Worst-Run US Cities Are Controlled By Democrats

A WalletHub survey of the largest U.S. cities discovered that the top three "worst-run" are primarily controlled by Democrats.

WalletHub examined the operating efficiency of 150 cities to determine which ones are managed best. They used a "Quality of Services" score of 38 metrics grouped into six service categories (financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, and pollution), which revealed Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and New York City are the worst three.

The cities that made the top worst spots come as no surprise. All three are under Democrat control and plagued with out-of-control violent crime and high taxes. San Francisco and NYC have experienced increasing outbound migrations post-COVID because failed leftist policies have transformed those metro areas into warzones.

Some of the top-ranked "best-run" cities were Republican-controlled, according to WalletHub.

Improving quality of life has been a primary focus among many Americans who have escaped liberal metro areas for more pleasant ones. The best protest one can make to defund Democrats is to move.

This is precisely what billionaire Ken Griffin did this month. He and Citadel Securities' headquarters moved from Chicago (ranked top ten worst cities by WalletHub) to Miami (not as bad).

Griffin recently said, "Chicago is like Afghanistan, on a good day, and that's a problem." So it appears the move was based on improving quality of life (safety).

WalletHub's findings allow those living in the worst cities to make better decisions about the health of their communities and understand if it's time to move to a better-managed town to improve their quality of life. Griffin did it.