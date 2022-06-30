Warning – Independence Day ahead!

Welcome to the last day of June 2022, indeed a horrible month for many reasons.(Apologies for the delay in publishing – computer gliches are always with us!)

In just two days, many lovers of liberty will celebrate American Independence Day – the 2nd of July, 246 years ago, when those Founding Fathers in Philadelphia voted to publish a statement of treason and secession from the British Empire and their King. We are close to entering what SHOULD be Anno Libertatus 247: the 247th year of liberty. Not that merely agreeing to a document, even one like the Declaration of Independence, meant instant liberty even for the people of the united Thirteen States of 1776. Much less the rest of the world then or now.

This is a very brief posting and commentary, but let us talk about just a few things.

It is impossible to be truly and individually independent as long as we saddle ourselves with mandatory, human government. No matter how limited and restricted a human government is, history – especially the last 246 years both in North America and the rest of the world – shows that it becomes tyrannical and evil. This is, as we celebrate Independence Day, “a season for treason.” That is what that document really was – it only was deemed NOT to be treason when it succeeded finally about seven years later. The most important acts of humans can, often sadly, be overturned by other humans – sometimes within hours, but generally within a few years at best. The price of liberty is indeed eternal vigilance. The price of liberty inevitably includes shedding of blood – often the lives, fortunes, and sacred honor of lovers of liberty.

Think on these things. And also on these:

As we near Independence Day #246, we see as many as 40,000 people who (misguided though they may be) swore to uphold a Constitution they believe protected our liberty and independence who are being dismissed from government military service because they are asserting their personal independence. The slavery which so marred that declaration and society 246 years ago CONTINUES to be with us today. But today, it is a slavery not just of people of a particular “race” or origin, but virtually ALL Americans, subject to the emotions and callous acts of politicians and their controllers and supporters. The slave who does not work to free herself is not truly free – although freedom IS a gift of G-d, it requires that we ACCEPT that gift and USE it. People who are freed (from slavery or something less than total slavery) even by their parents are all too likely to NOT truly be free, but simply to enslave themselves to someone or something else. It does not take a generation to lose liberty, independence, and freedom – it sometimes can take mere minutes. We see, as much as ever, that people often ALSO enslave themselves TO themselves and their passions and ignorance and inability to discipline themselves and accept responsibility for themselves and their actions. Hence we have such evils as gun control, destruction of free speech and the truth, a permanent occupation of these States, and even such things as medical tyranny and mandates, abortions, and euthanasia.

Again, think on these things.

And thank you for reading The Price of Liberty.



