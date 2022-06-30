Watch: Biden Climate Advisor Seems Happy About American Job Losses

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

One of Joe Biden’s senior advisors bragged this week about how the administration’s forced transition to green energy is causing people working in the fossil fuels industry to lose their jobs.

Speaking from the Aspen Ideas Festival, Biden’s climate advisor Gina McCarthy stated “We have opportunities now to transfer to clean energy in a way that grows thousands of jobs. We just had a recent report that is showing that all of the energy and the employment stats from last year. Clean energy is winning. Fossil fuels losing jobs.”

Watch:

Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy brags about “fossil fuels losing jobs" under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/cHs9zIvw33 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2022

McCarthy is referring to a Department of Energy (DOE) report that reveals American oil producers lost more than 31,000 jobs last year, while American coal producers lost over 7,000 jobs.

McCarthy bragged that jobs had been created in green energy sectors, without explaining that those sectors fulfil less than 20 percent of the country’s energy needs.

McCarthy previously called for anyone criticising the green energy transition to be silenced and censored.

Top Biden advisor Gina McCarthy says social media companies should censor content that is critical of their green energy "transition" pic.twitter.com/qfh1Cxe7NG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

The administration has spent two years trying to “end” the fossil fuel sector, and is openly bragging about it, meanwhile Biden is threatening oil companies in an effort to try to get them to produce more.

Independent Petroleum Association of America spokesperson Jennifer Marsteller reacted to the DOE report by saying it “is not only reflective of the broader pandemic slowdown, but also highlights an Administration that has worked overtime on restricting American natural gas and oil production.”

Meanwhile, in the midst of a supply chain crisis, Biden’s climate czar John Kerry is pushing for ‘green shipping’, the infrastructure for which also does not even exist.

Biden Climate Czar John Kerry: “We need to spur the transition to green shipping.” pic.twitter.com/hGUkAAd6qt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2022

Kerry made the comments from a conference in Portugal. Presumably he got there on a private jet as per usual.

Kerry has also previously called the loss of jobs in the fossil fuels energy sector a necessary ‘sacrifice’:

John Kerry on Joe Biden’s agenda destroying American energy jobs: it's “what needs to be done”https://t.co/1DN7lhenK6 pic.twitter.com/Z2dAgULHFD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2021

