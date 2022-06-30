WATCH: Woman Who Can’t Define Woman Celebrated as First Black Woman on Supreme Court

June 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court after being sworn in on Thursday. While the media celebrated the historic occasion, Jackson herself refused to define the word "woman" during her Senate confirmation hearing. The post WATCH: Woman Who Can’t Define Woman Celebrated as First Black Woman on Supreme Court appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...