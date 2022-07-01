$3.2 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Deal With Pfizer Will ‘Enrich Shareholders of Most Profitable Industry in History’

July 1, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The federal government has not been authorized to use our money to purchase pharmaceuticals nor was it established to be a fascist government that entangles itself to enrich certain corporations with our money. Yet, here we are again, just like under President Donald Trump, the feds are spending our money on dangerous bioweapon shots that …



Read More...