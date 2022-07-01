The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

AOC Accuses Supreme Court Of A “Coup” And Calls For It To Be “Done Away With”

July 1, 2022   |   Tags:
AOC Accuses Supreme Court Of A "Coup" And Calls For It To Be "Done Away With"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Supreme Court Thursday of instigating a “coup” and called for it to be completely abolished in a series of rants on different subjects.

Following a ruling that will see the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gases reined in, AOC tweeted that Joe Biden’s suggestion of suspending the filibuster in the Senate isn’t enough.

“We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet,” AOC wrote, referring to the Supreme Court.

The likes of CNN and MSNBC parroted AOC’s comments, suggesting that SCOUTS is attacking the “fundamental right to a livable planet”:

The ‘squad’ leader also accused SCOTUS of a “judicial coup” and called for it to be ‘restrained’ after it took up a 2020 election-related case.

AOC suggested that this sets a precedent to do away with the Presidential election… or something

The latest rants come after a week of AOC calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished in the wake of the abortion ruling:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Fri, 07/01/2022 - 16:20


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x