AOC Accuses Supreme Court Of A "Coup" And Calls For It To Be "Done Away With"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused the Supreme Court Thursday of instigating a “coup” and called for it to be completely abolished in a series of rants on different subjects.

Following a ruling that will see the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gases reined in, AOC tweeted that Joe Biden’s suggestion of suspending the filibuster in the Senate isn’t enough.

“We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet,” AOC wrote, referring to the Supreme Court.

Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet. https://t.co/if8PIbfs42 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2022

The likes of CNN and MSNBC parroted AOC’s comments, suggesting that SCOUTS is attacking the “fundamental right to a livable planet”:

The ‘squad’ leader also accused SCOTUS of a “judicial coup” and called for it to be ‘restrained’ after it took up a 2020 election-related case.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court agreed to hear Moore v Harper, an appeal advocating for extreme interpretation of the Constitution that could make it easier for state legislatures to suppress the vote, draw unfair election districts, enable partisan interference in ballot counting. — Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) June 30, 2022

The case in Moore v. Harper, and it's a challenge to the North Carolina Supreme Court's authority to strike down the legislature's extreme partisan gerrymanders under the state constitution. We already know there are four likely votes for the legislature. https://t.co/6Hwvb1yvgi — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 30, 2022

AOC suggested that this sets a precedent to do away with the Presidential election… or something:

We are witnessing a judicial coup in process.



If the President and Congress do not restrain the Court now, the Court is signaling they will come for the Presidential election next.



All our leaders - regardless of party - must recognize this Constitutional crisis for what it is. https://t.co/DzoIh4n08D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2022

The latest rants come after a week of AOC calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished in the wake of the abortion ruling:

AOC: "This is not just a crisis of Roe, this is a crisis of our democracy. The Supreme Court has dramatically overreached it's authority. ... This is a crisis of legitimacy." pic.twitter.com/iGtrYoxShR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2022

* * *

