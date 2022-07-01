The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Bond Yields Are Puking…

The 5Y Treasury yield is down 25bps this morning.

Read that again... 25bps!

The entire Treasury curve is re-rating lower as recession risks soar (Manufacturing surveys look ugly this morning)...

The 10Y yield has plunged below 3.00% - now testing 2.80%... (and 5Y yields are also at 2.80%)

Bonds are rallying from their cheapest level relative to stocks in 11 years...

And market expectations for Fed hikes are tumbling while subsequent rate-cut expectations are rising...

A very dramatic difference from The Fed's Dot-Plot expectations...

Mr. Powell, you have a problem!

