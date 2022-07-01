Bond Yields Are Puking…
July 1, 2022 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEBond Yields Are Puking...
Tyler Durden Fri, 07/01/2022 - 10:11
The 5Y Treasury yield is down 25bps this morning.
Read that again... 25bps!
The entire Treasury curve is re-rating lower as recession risks soar (Manufacturing surveys look ugly this morning)...
The 10Y yield has plunged below 3.00% - now testing 2.80%... (and 5Y yields are also at 2.80%)
Bonds are rallying from their cheapest level relative to stocks in 11 years...
And market expectations for Fed hikes are tumbling while subsequent rate-cut expectations are rising...
A very dramatic difference from The Fed's Dot-Plot expectations...
Mr. Powell, you have a problem!
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments