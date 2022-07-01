The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Code Red

July 1, 2022   |   Tags:
Bank of China sign

Hundreds of people in China's Henan province had planned to protest their banks, which have been refusing to allow them to withdraw money for the past two months. But shortly after they made their plans, their smart phone health code apps turned red, which under China's travel regulations barred them from using public transportation or going to places like restaurants and malls.

