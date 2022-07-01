The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Farmers Rise Up, Block Highways with Their Tractors in Protest of Climate Tyranny

Farmers in the Netherlands conducted several demonstrations this week against the country’s radical plans to slash nitrogen and ammonia emissions. On Monday, farmers in their tractors blocked highways in multiple […] The post Farmers Rise Up, Block Highways with Their Tractors in Protest of Climate Tyranny appeared first on The Western Journal.


