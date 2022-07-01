The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fourth of July Barbecues Set To Break the Bank This Year Under Biden

Last year, the White House bragged about saving Americans 16 cents on July 4. This year, prices of a barbecue spread featuring burgers, potato salad, and corn on the cob for Independence Day has shot up $10 thanks to inflation under President Joe Biden. The post Fourth of July Barbecues Set To Break the Bank This Year Under Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


