Fourth of July Barbecues Set To Break the Bank This Year Under Biden

July 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Last year, the White House bragged about saving Americans 16 cents on July 4. This year, prices of a barbecue spread featuring burgers, potato salad, and corn on the cob for Independence Day has shot up $10 thanks to inflation under President Joe Biden. The post Fourth of July Barbecues Set To Break the Bank This Year Under Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



