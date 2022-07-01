NewsGuard Red-flagged Us for Publishing “False Information”… Because We Refused to LIE

Editor’s Note: This article is from our friend Daisy Luther at TheOrganicPrepper.com. Daisy has experienced what we have experienced and countless others: self-appointed “fact checkers” that are funded with enormous resources who attack, mislead and misdirect the content we provide in order to push along the official narrative of the state-controlled Mockingbird media. Though they …



Read More...