Running Short On Funds For A July 4th Barbecue, Man Opens The Family Safe To Retrieve The 16 Cents He Saved Last Year

July 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

FLATWOODS, KY — According to sources, local man Dave Smithers was struggling to afford food for his July 4th barbecue due to food prices being up over 3272% this season. His luck changed, however, when he realized he still had the 16 cents President Biden helped him save on his barbecue last year.



Read More...