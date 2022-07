Simone Biles Awarded Second Medal Of Freedom For Backing Out Of First Medal Of Freedom Ceremony

July 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, Simone Biles backed out of the upcoming Medal of Freedom ceremony, citing the need to pay attention to her mental health. The Biden administration has since announced that they will honor this additional act of bravery with another Medal Of Freedom.



