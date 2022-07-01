Toronto Police Cause Confusion With Post About Missing "Woman" With A Goatee

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Toronto Police caused confusion on Twitter after posting about a missing ‘woman’ despite the accompanying picture showing a biological male with a goatee.

“News Release – Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27,” stated the Twitter post.

“She is described as 5’10″, with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee,” the Toronto Police Service said. “She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.”

Apparently, observing Canada’s gender identification rules is more important than accurately describing a missing person.

News Release - Missing Woman, Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street area, Isobella Degrace, 27https://t.co/JB42sCtzxY pic.twitter.com/SO1VNr16NY — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 30, 2022

Respondents on Twitter were quick to chime in.

Has anyone seen my cat? pic.twitter.com/7o8qCEneSG — Richard Leader (@RichardLeader) June 30, 2022

“How are we supposed to find her when you post a picture of a dude?” asked another respondent.

“How would you describe this woman on the radio or via text?” asked another.

“If you laugh, it’s a hate crime,” joked one person.

Despite the stupidity, Isobella Degrace was eventually located by authorities about 9 hours after posting the tweet.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.