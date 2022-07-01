The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

War Provocation: Biden To Set Up PERMANENT Army Headquarters In Poland

July 1, 2022   |   Tags:
The United States government is continuing to provoke a war with Russia. The Biden administration has now decided to set up a permanent Army headquarters in Poland, which Russia won’t see as anything other than a blatant war provocation. The U.S. ruling class will significantly increase its military presence in Europe to “defend every inch …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x