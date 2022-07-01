Who’s In Charge?

July 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"Which way am I going?" asked President Biden when he ended Thursday's press conference at the NATO summit in Madrid. He began to exit stage right, before someone redirected him toward stage left. This combination of ignorance and indecision was not new. Throughout his 18 months as president, Biden has been confused, uncertain, sluggish. He behaves as if he is guided by unseen forces. He moves on a course set by hidden captains. The post Who’s In Charge? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...