Will the Antifa 11 Face Justice in San Diego?

“Antifa is known to use force, fear, and violence.” While Jan 6 dominates the media from cable news to the press headlines, far from Washington D.C. the violence of Jan 9 recently led to the first conspiracy indictment of Antifa rioters. The violent clashes at a Pro-Trump rally in San Diego on Jan 9, 2021 …



Read More...