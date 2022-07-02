A few thoughts about that “evil thing” called secession

Publisher’s Note: Today, 2 July 2022, is the 247th Anniversary of what we consider the correct Independence Day for the thirteen nations of British North America that became the first United States of America.

It has long been a tradition of the Liberty Round Table for the Knights of Non-Aggression, including Mama Liberty (whom we usually referred to as “Lady Susan”) to celebrate with a nice meal and lots of noise of various calibers and styles – and some additional fun noisemakers. That was, of course, a longstanding American tradition, especially in the West but actually originating on those first thirteen States on the Atlantic Seaboard.

Why? Because it was on July 2, 1776, that delegates at the Second Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia officially separated the 13 American “colonies” from Britain by approving a motion for independence advanced by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia. John Adams, for all his many faults, was one who considered it the “real” day.

On to some brief thoughts about secession:

Independence Day (NOT “the Fourth of July”) is all about secession. Twelve or thirteen totally separate colonies of the Mother Country – all from Britain or taken over by that kingdom deciding enough was enough. That it was time for a divorce from an abusive parent. And figuring it made sense to do it together, to “hang together rather than hang separately.” Stupid as that has turned out.

(Oddly enough, no one else ever did that to Britain. The closest was (southern) Ireland. But Canada didn’t, Australia and NZ didn’t. They can pretend that India (and Pakistan) and South Africa did – but they weren’t really colonies as much as conquests. Today people can pretend that is what Scotland may be stumbling towards, but in reality if they “free” themselves from London, they’ll just be another servant to Brussels. More transnational socialism: Tranzis in all but name.)

Of course, that is inevitably linked (at least in my mind) with what the GOP did in Houston last month (adding a call for a secession question on a statewide ballot to their platform). So, I figure, after the GOP making it more “mainstream” to even TALK about leaving the rapidly-mortibund Union, it should be of interest to readers to discuss a few issues.

Can States secede? This, we are constantly told, was “decided” by the Chase Court in the 1869 case, White vs. Texas. We are told that the decision claimed that Texas legally had never left the Union, either when it seceded in 1861 (in response to Lincoln’s and Congress’ treatment of the first six States to do so) or when it was de-facto demoted to a territory, and a military-occupied territory at that, in 1865. Beyond the obvious immoral consideration by what was a kangaroo court in which virtually every member should have recused themselves, the decision (and all the concurrences and dissents and such) really doesn’t say that. Although none of us here at TPOL are attorneys (Praise the Lord!), as we understand it, the closest thing to concensus was that Texas didn’t actually secede because it FAILED to succeed! And therefore its action was, post ex defacto, a traitorous act. But the Constitution neither explicitly or implicitly provides for or prohibits secession. Therefore, the Tenth Amendment DOES retain to the States (and/or their People) the power to leave the Union. White v Texas reminds us that such a decision, whether by a vote of the people of a State, a State convention, or by the legislature and executive of a State, MUST be made with the understanding that the departure from the Union almost certainly will require physically defending it with violent force – and being victorious. Why would a State secede? I know, this is an obvious and perhaps silly question. But we definitely should ask and answer it. The FedGov was created by the original Thirteen States to be their servant, NOT their master. Actually starting before the War between the States, that role was rapidly reversing. Today, ALL Fifty States act as though THEY are the servants of an all-powerful FedGov with a few modest restrictions on what it can do. Is it any surprise that that is viewed by at least some people as an intolerable situation in 2022? States were created by the agreement (in general, we know, and in flawed ways) of the people of that State, and were (and morally and legally are) sovereign. They should be governed (if at all!) by the will of their people restrained by a moral and social obligation NOT to infringe on God-given rights, as typified by the non-aggression principle: no initiation of violence or threat of violence. No matter HOW many votes and bullies you have. As such, the States as voluntary organizations and members of a dying Union now have a moral obligation to protect their own people from a tyrannical and merciless FedGov and its co-conspirators and minions and masters. Secession is one method of meeting that obligation.

Well, that is a start on our discussion on this 2nd of July, Anno Liberatus 246. As news and time permits, here are some other questions to consider. If readers have more, please suggest them!

What would happen if Texas seceded? What would happen if California seceded? What would happen if BOTH Texas and California seceded? What about that war between the States? What about the American war of independence? What about Brexit? Can communities or regions secede?



