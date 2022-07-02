As The West Blames Russia For Food Crisis, They Are Actually Orchestrating It
July 2, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYI’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, governments are not predicting food shortages, they’re planning them. Not only are they orchestrating a major food crisis across the earth, but they are failing in their attempts to blame Russia for it. Ethan Huff has the story at Natural News. The United Kingdom-based Telegraph media outlet is reporting that …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments