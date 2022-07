Biden Manages to Anger Both Oil Advocates and Environmentalists With New Drilling Plan

July 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration on Friday said that it would offer up to 11 leases for oil and gas offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s Cook Inlet under […] The post Biden Manages to Anger Both Oil Advocates and Environmentalists With New Drilling Plan appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...