Christina Pushaw Invokes Hunter Biden to Annihilate Joe Biden’s Demands of Gas Stations

July 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Joe Biden demonstrated his desire to be a delusional dictator today with a Tweet demanding gas stations lower the gas prices that his regime massively inflated. It wasn’t received well as angry Americans voiced their dissent.

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

After the dust settled, Ron DeSantis’s witty comms director Christina Pushaw took to Twitter to make demands of her own:

My message to @POTUS is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging for Hunter Biden’s artwork to reflect the cost of purchasing influence. And do it now.

My message to @POTUS is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging for Hunter Biden’s artwork to reflect the cost of purchasing influence. And do it now. pic.twitter.com/fPrYxxIjZa — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2022

She’s going to make a hell of a White House Press Secretary someday.

